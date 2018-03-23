Tint World® Opens Doors of New Location in Katy, Texas

Hempel, a Houston native, was inspired to open a Tint World® franchise after his son Ryan was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer in 2016. Having previously owned and operated a trucking brokerage firm for 18 years, he wanted to open a new business that he could build together with his son. With Ryan sharing his passion for automobiles, Hempel decided that Tint World® was the right investment.

"I was attracted to Tint World® because their turnkey system allows owners to just run their businesses," Hempel said. "Because the brand is recognizable and the marketing solutions are complete, I can focus on providing the best services possible to our community and establishing a new business for my family. We're also planning on utilizing some of our profits to fund further research on Ryan's specific condition, so hopefully we can help build better futures for others as well."

Tint World® of Katy, Texas will provide a variety of services to the west Houston metropolitan area including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film. The location will also offer commercial vehicle graphics and full wraps.

"Jason's years of experience as a business owner make him an ideal addition to the Tint World® family, and his reason and goals for the investment are truly inspiring," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "With his passion for business and a sincere motivation driving this franchise, I know that Jason will serve Katy and the surrounding communities well."

The all-new Tint World® of Katy, Texas store is located at 610 Katy Fort Bend Rd, #220. To find out more, call 281-392-7507.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

