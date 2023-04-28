Tint World® Opens in Buda, Celebrates More Than 20 Texas Franchises

New National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise brings premium style, performance and security aftermarket solutions to South Austin-area drivers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Buda, Texas.

Tint World® Buda, owned by military veteran Jason Gerstenhaber, introduces drivers throughout the South Austin-San Marcos metropolitan area to premium automotive aftermarket performance and style accessories and services, including the industry's most reliable window-tinting solutions.

"Buda is one of the Austin-area's fastest growing suburbs, and as more families and individuals move in, the demand for automotive solutions will only increase," Gerstenhaber said. "Tint World® Buda is a trustworthy, locally owned business that our growing number of neighbors can rely on for everything from ultra-premium window tint, paint protection film, and Nano Ceramic Coatings to audio and video, performance upgrades, and even safety and security technology. We're proud to have a team of highly trained professional technicians and installers to take care of our customers, and we look forward to serving drivers throughout the South Austin region."

Tint World® Buda, located at 118 Trademark St #502, Buda, Texas 78610, serves South Austin, Kyle, Wimberly, Dripping Springs, San Marcos, Lockhart, Mountain City, Reedville, Maxwell and Uhland. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (512) 201-4016 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tx/buda-096/.

"Jason brings tremendous vision and experience to our growing network of Tint World® stores across Texas, and he's a valuable addition to the Tint World® family as a whole," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We're proud to have him and other veteran franchisees as part of our franchise system. Through his service, Jason has demonstrated that he has exceptional dedication and discipline, and we're confident he'll lean on our world-class franchisee support to deliver the best customer service and automotive solutions to his market."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World