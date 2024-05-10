Tint World® opens its first industry-leading automotive styling center in the Buckeye State with new Columbus location

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise announces the opening of its first location in the state to provide premium aftermarket services to drivers in the Discovery City

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its rapid growth with the opening of its first location in Ohio.

Tint World Columbus, owned and operated by Josh Vanlandingham, offers a comprehensive selection of high-quality automotive styling and aftermarket part services, including window tinting, paint protection films, ceramic coatings, and professional detailing.

"We're proud to introduce the world-class Tint World brand to drivers and auto enthusiasts in Columbus and throughout the central Ohio region," Vanlandingham said. "Thanks to the quality and value of their services and their wide range of expertise, Tint World is recognized as the go-to provider of window tinting, paint protection films, automotive audio and electronics, vinyl wraps and graphics, custom wheels and tires, and all other in-demand automotive services, as well as marine, commercial and residential solutions. We're committed to ensuring Columbus drivers have everything they need for an enhanced driving and lifestyle experience."

Tint World Columbus is located at 2002 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43235. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about services provided by Tint World Columbus, call (614) 695-3299 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/oh/columbus-177/.

"Josh is a great addition to the Tint World family, and we're thrilled to be working with him to connect our proven brand with drivers in Columbus and throughout Ohio," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "This is another important step in our growth and an opportunity to educate consumers about the convenience, value and industry-leading quality Tint World offers."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World