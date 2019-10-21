Tint World® Opens New Olathe Location

"I have a passion for all types of cars and spent many years going to car shows with my own vehicles," Gurba said. "I wanted to turn my passion into a career, and Tint World® provides a great path for success in this industry. They have streamlined the process to give you all the support you need to reach your business goals."

Tint World® Olathe, Kansas will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems, car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

"Austin is a young entrepreneur who has invested in his passion and seen it pay off," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He leaned into his sales background and put a lot of love into the Lenexa store. Now, six years later, the trio has purchased a larger building and completed a full renovation to accommodate the demand in the area."

The all-new Tint World® Olathe, Kansas store is located at 1301 E Santa St, Olathe, KS 66061. For more information, call 913-815-8468.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

