Tint World® Opens New San Marcos, California Store

"I have always been a car enthusiast and I love the concept of automotive styling and tinting," Alan said. "My experience with Tint World® has been outstanding. They are with you every step of the way and provide you with all of the tools to succeed. I look forward to working with people to help them turn their cars into a work of art."

Tint World® of San Marcos will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

"Gregory was a restaurateur for 30 years, and he knows a thing or two about managing a successful business and the importance of prioritizing excellent customer service," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He is passionate about serving the local communities of Southern California, and we are excited to have him join our Tint World® family."

The all-new Tint World® of San Marcos store is located at 1355 Grand Avenue #110, San Marcos, California. For more information, call 760-798-2672.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

