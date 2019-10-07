Tint World® Opens New Schaumburg Location

"Franchising is all new to me, and I'm enjoying the things that I am learning and relationships I have created," Davis said. "I restored a 1969 mustang starting out with very little automobile knowledge. That experience taught me a lot and made me a car enthusiast. I want to provide a place for new and old car hobbyists to build their dream cars."

Tint World® of Schaumburg will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

"Marshall may be new to franchise ownership, but he's a seasoned businessman," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He spent 25 years in the world of corporate tax and even opened his own tax business in 2016. He is an excellent addition to the Tint World® family and will provide Chicagoland's northwest communities with a much-needed option for auto-styling services."

The all-new Tint World® of Schaumburg store is located at 1228 North Roselle Road, Schaumburg, Illinois. For more information, call 224-804-0246.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Tint World

Related Links

https://www.tintworld.com

