Tint World® Opens New Springfield Store

National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise announces new location to serve Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its successful expansion with the opening of its new store in Springfield, Pennsylvania, serving Delaware County.

Tint World® Springfield, owned by Brad Lloyd, offers a wide range of high-quality automotive aftermarket accessories and services, including window tint, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, paint protection film, and more. Tint World® Springfield also provides the Philadelphia area's top home and commercial window film products and services.

"Tint World®'s unmatched selection of products from the leading brands and its commitment to outstanding service have made it the premier automotive styling franchise," Lloyd said. "The company's proven, predictable franchise model offers franchisees powerful ongoing support and training that set it apart from the rest of the industry and equip owners with the tools they need to deliver incredible value in their service areas."

Tint World® Springfield, located at 674 Baltimore Pike, #2, Springfield, Pennsylvania 19064, serves all of Springfield and the Media, Drexel Hill, Newtown Square, West Philadelphia, West Chester, Ridley Park, Wayne, Folcroft, Ardmore, and Broomall communities.

To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about Tint World® Springfield's products and services, call (610) 214-2083 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/pa/springfield-097/.

"Brad's dedication and hard work have paid off and will be the foundation of his future success as a Tint World® franchisee," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "He's committed himself to Tint World®'s franchise systems and processes, so the residents of Springfield and Delaware County can have confidence that he and his team will exceed their expectations for quality and reliability."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

