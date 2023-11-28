Tint World® opens ninth Georgia location in Tyrone

The new National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise, owned by Antonio Mattei, delivers extraordinary one-stop styling and performance service to the southern Atlanta area

TYRONE, Ga. , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new location in Tyrone, Georgia, to serve drivers and automotive enthusiasts throughout the southern Atlanta area with premier styling and performance products and services.

Tint World Tyrone, owned by Antonio Mattei, is the ninth Tint World location in Georgia and serves Peachtree City, Newnan, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Palmetto, Starr's Mill, Union Mills, Brooks and Riverdale.

"The team here at Tint World Tyrone is committed to providing high quality products, trusted service and true value to customers throughout Fayette County and the greater Atlanta area," Mattei said. "With Tint World's proven franchise systems and record of success, we have a unique opportunity to meet the needs of all drivers, regardless of their lifestyle or budget."

Tint World Tyrone, located at 1544 Hwy 74, Tyrone, Georgia 30290, provides a comprehensive range of premium aftermarket products and services, including customized audio and video systems, high-quality wheels and tires, advanced security enhancements, industry-leading window tinting, and paint protection films.

To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Tyrone, call (770) 969-0766 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ga/tyrone-088/.

"Antonio and his team share Tint World's dedication to being the one-stop automotive accessory and service solution for our customers," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Their passion for serving drivers in Tyrone and the surrounding area is matched by their commitment to our innovative and repeatable franchise systems, which means they're on track for immediate and sustained success."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

