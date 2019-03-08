Tint World® Opens Smyrna, Georgia Location

"Shahid and Alexander are excellent businessmen who are going to run a shop that will become as known for its customer service as it is for its selection of high-quality after-market auto products," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "People in Smyrna, Marietta and northwest Atlanta are going to have the perfect place to go to for last-minute holiday gifts for the car enthusiasts in their lives."

Tint World® of Smyrna provides a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

Ali and Khiyayev will be hosting a grand opening event at their store that includes special deals, entertainment and charity giving.

Tint World® of Smyrna is located at 2274 Atlanta Road SE. For more information, call (770) 626-0171.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

