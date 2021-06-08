Tint World® opens updated California location in Gilroy

"The Gilroy area lacked an Automotive styling center with access to high-quality aftermarket products," Owens said. "By bringing a Tint World® to this community, we are able to guarantee that the residents of Gilroy will receive premium service when they want to customize their vehicles – all from this brand-new, state-of-the-art location."

Tint World® Gilroy, California offers a wide range of auto styling products and services, including window tinting, advanced driver-assistance systems, car stereo upgrades, custom wheel and tire packages, mobile electronics, nano ceramic coatings, paint protection films, security systems and color-change vehicle wraps and vinyl graphics.

"Having operated the Morgan Hill location, Xan and Michelle are very familiar with our team at Tint World®," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They have the knowledge to ensure their success while continuing to positively impact the Tint World® brand. We look forward to seeing this location grow for years to come."

Tint World® Gilroy is located at 1220 1ST St. Gilroy, CA 95020. For additional information, call (408) 645-7773 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ca/gilroy-045/.

About Tint World

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become the leading franchise provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com and www.TintWorldFranchise.com. You can also like them on Facebook.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

