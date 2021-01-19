Tint World® ranked a top franchise in Entrepreneur's highly competitive 42nd annual Franchise 500®

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , the leading international auto accessory and window tinting franchise, recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks Tint World® as 290th for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"This ranking reflects the commitment of everyone in the Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "The Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is the gold standard for franchises, and appearing on the list for seven years in a row affirms that what we're doing works. And even though we're taking time to celebrate this honor, we won't lose sight of our goals for 2021."

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Tint World®'s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Tint World® in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 26th.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

