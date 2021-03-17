Tint World® ranks No. 194 on Inc. Magazine's list of Florida's fastest-growing private companies

"Our placement on this list is a representation of how hard our corporate team and our franchisees have worked together over the past two years," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and President of Tint World®. "Despite dealing with a tough business environment in 2020, our company was able to grow while expanding services. Looking forward, we plan on continuing that growth by expanding our franchise and opening new locations as the demand for our services increase."

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

The companies on the list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202%, and in 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy.

"Tint World grew by over 20% in 2020 with multiple franchise locations. We can contribute much of this growth to the measures we took during 2020," said Bonfiglio. "We were deemed an essential business in 2020, so it was important for us to figure out what we needed to do to operate within the industry. We also focused on increased social media marketing and ppc advertising campaigns, letting our customers know our locations were essential businesses and remaining open. It was also important to offer them peace of mind knowing that we were adhering to the latest CDC guidelines and city mandates. We believe using a positive mindset and the knowledge we've gained in 2020, we'll be able to double our growth in 2021."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida .

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

