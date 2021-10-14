Tint World® Recognized as a Top 400 Brand by Franchise Times

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named to the prestigious Franchise Times Top 400 list, solidifying its claim as the number one auto styling center in the world. With a ranking of 363, the company saw a sales growth of 20.9% and a unit growth of 16.4%.

"Making the Franchise Times Top 400 list showcases our dedication and commitment to our customers as well as our team's willingness to go above and beyond," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Our footprint in the industry continues to grow internationally because of our determination to offer the best automotive styling experience in the world. That is one of the primary reasons we remain competitive and a leader in the automotive styling industry."

Formerly known as the Top 200+, Franchise Times renamed their annual ranking of the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by systemwide sales to better encompass the biggest brands in franchising. However, despite their list's increase in growth, the rigorous approach to research remains the same, said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels.

The Franchise Times' Top 400 project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. Their collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While many businesses struggled to keep their doors open throughout the pandemic, the Tint World® team made the necessary adjustments and had the resources in place to power through and keep our stores open," Bonfiglio said. "None of this would be possible without communication with leaders at every level, from our support staff at headquarters to the individual franchisees. We made sure everyone had the tools to continue thriving despite the pandemic, and this placement is an acknowledgment of that."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio-video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio-video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance and repair services, and much more.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

