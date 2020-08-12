Tint World® recognized for sixth year as one of the fastest-growing companies in America

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, which first offered franchise opportunities in 2007, was first recognized by Inc. 5000 in 2011. The company has since lived up to the award with a surge of industry recognition. This year, the automotive-styling based company was named one of the Top 100 Franchises of 2020 by Franchise Gator, as well as one of the 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020 by Franchise Business Review. Notably, Tint World® was also placed on Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® list.

"Prospective franchise owners recognize the value of investing in Tint World®," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Despite the events of 2020, we've continued to grow and are speaking with people every day that are interested in hearing more about our franchise system. The recognition by Inc. 5000 encourages us in our quest to the best automotive styling solution in the world."

Tint World® has opened six locations so far this year in Texas, Virginia, Florida and Toronto. The company has plans to open 14 more before the end of 2020.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

Related Links

http://www.tintworld.com

