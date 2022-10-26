Tipalti Chooses BillingPlatform for Enterprise Billing Automation

Market leader in global accounts payable solutions seeks solution that can scale to meet its growing business with a single billing and revenue management solution

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Tipalti, the leading automated global payables solution, has chosen BillingPlatform as its enterprise billing solution. BillingPlatform was selected for its solution flexibility, built-in data mediation capabilities and third-party integrations that support Tipalti's critical billing and revenue management processes.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Tipalti is the only global accounts payable (AP) solution to streamline all phases of the AP and payment management workflow in one holistic cloud platform. It enables high-growth companies to scale quickly by streamlining payables with complete operational, compliance and financial controls. Tipalti's solution addresses everything from supplier onboarding and vetting, to compliance, invoice processing, payments made globally in a range of methods and currencies and payment reconciliation and reporting. Amazon, Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, WordPress.com, ZipRecruiter and over 2,500 others trust Tipalti to eliminate up to 80% of their supplier workload and elevate their global supplier payments operation.

"As we expanded, we needed a billing solution that could not only handle our growing volumes and complexity but also integrated to critical third-party solutions to round out the entire billing and revenue management process," said Sarah Spoja, CFO­­ at Tipalti. "After completing a full evaluation of the market, BillingPlatform emerged as the best solution for our needs."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only enterprise billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Tipalti has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, expanding into new markets and bringing on many high-velocity customers, so they needed a revenue management platform that could keep up with their growth and evolving business needs," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "We are incredibly excited to partner with Tipalti and provide them with a solution that will drive operational efficiency and support their continued success."

This news comes on the heels of BillingPlatform being named a Leader by IDC in its 2022 MarketScape for Enterprise-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications as well as named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2022 and positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. The company was also listed No. 2,396 on the 2022 Inc. 5000, recognized as a silver award winner in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category, recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ and named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's enterprise monetization platform gives innovative companies the freedom to effectively monetize products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

About Tipalti

Tipalti comes from the Hebrew expression for "We handled it." Tipalti is the only company handling both Global Partner Payments and Accounts Payable workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables high-growth companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and suppliers in 196 countries within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, WordPress.com and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80% and accelerate the financial close by 25%, while improving partner visibility and strengthening financial and spend controls. For more information, visit tipalti.com.

