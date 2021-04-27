Tips to Prepare for National College Decision Day

DOVER, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May 1st is National College Decision Day, the day when college and university applicants across the country declare their final choice of school. With the deadline quickly approaching and so much uncertainty around the pandemic, Casio America Inc. shares tips to make your college decision easier and provides the right tools and technology to ensure you are prepared for your freshman year, including web-based mathematics resources and a full portfolio of graphing and scientific calculators.

Before you commit, be sure to check if your school's deadlines have been adjusted due to the pandemic and compare financial aid offers as well as the cost of attendance. Consider your preferences in terms of college experience and whether you want to commute or live on campus. And finally, once you've committed to a school, get started on your college packing list. Here are a few Casio graphing and scientific calculators to consider along with web-based resources to aid in preparation:

fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator

Casio's fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator, an all-in-one graphing calculator, brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities for high school students and beyond. It leverages a new natural display feature for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. The fx-9750GIII includes an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation, as well as expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator, Geometry and Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table. Casio's fx-9750GIII is available for a MSRP of $59.99.

fx-991EX Scientific Calculator

The fx-991EX is a high-performance scientific calculator featuring 12 different apps and super-fast calculation for high-stakes testing and advanced mathematics. It boasts a high-resolution LCD screen to increase the amount of information displayed including spreadsheets with up to five columns and 45 rows for a maximum of 170 data items. The natural textbook display feature allows for mathematical equations and formulas to be displayed just as they would appear in a student's textbook. This solar-powered scientific calculator can do much more than a classic scientific calculator and comes in a sleek case with a textured carbon fiber like design on the front panel and is available for a MSRP of $19.99.

ClassPad.net

Ideal for students looking to keep their math skills fresh during the summer, Casio offers ClassPad.net , a free, all-in-one, web-based mathematics tool that includes Calculation, Graphing, Geometry and Statistics geared for K-12 mathematics and beyond. This software offers webinars, video tutorials, online activities, and is compatible with Casio's fx-9750GIII graphing calculator. The software is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touch-based platforms, and its interactive features menu enables students and teachers to draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on real scratch paper.

Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account here . To check out Casio's additional remote learning educational resources, please click here .

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and please visit www.CasioEducation.com .

