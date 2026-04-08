TIRTIR Brings the Freshness of Jeju Matcha to New York with an Immersive Pop-Up for Its K- Matcha Skincare Line Draws Over 2,000 Visitors in 3 Days, as Hero Ingredient 'Matcha PDRN' Gains Attention

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-beauty brand TIRTIR captured local attention by bringing the essence of Jeju matcha to the heart of New York City. TIRTIR hosted the '2026 TIRTIR Matcha House' pop-up in SoHo, New York (45 Grand St.) for three days from April 3 to 5 EDT. The pop-up invited local consumers to experience TIRTIR's six-piece K-matcha skincare line firsthand. Centered around 'Matcha PDRN,' a Jeju matcha-derived ingredient, the line was developed to gently calm irritated skin and support overall skin balance, highlighting TIRTIR's distinctive skincare vision.

Guests line up outside TIRTIR's "Matcha House" pop-up in SoHo, New York Inside TIRTIR's Matcha House pop-up, where Jeju-inspired matcha elements create an immersive skincare experience.

Inspired by Jeju-grown matcha, the pop-up space captured the refreshing qualities of the ingredient throughout the space. From scent to visuals, every sensory detail was carefully curated to immerse visitors in the concept. The pop-up drew strong interest from local consumers from the moment it opened, with on-site reservations selling out within two hours. It also generated buzz across social media as beauty influencers who visited the space organically shared content from the event.

Over the course of three days, the pop-up attracted a total of 2,282 visitors. This strong engagement naturally translated into heightened interest in the products. As visitors flocked to experience TIRTIR's six-product Matcha Line firsthand, 'Matcha PDRN,' the hero ingredient of the line, also drew media attention.

A TIRTIR representative stated, "Through this pop-up, we were able to build on the brand recognition TIRTIR has established in the makeup category while effectively showcasing the brand's unique strengths in skincare to global consumers," adding, "We will continue to introduce a variety of customer experience-driven initiatives across the global market."

About TIRTIR

TIRTIR is a Korean skincare and makeup brand known for its ingredient-driven formulations and focus on achieving healthy, radiant skin. Rooted in the philosophy of "Trust In Radiance," the brand combines effective ingredients with innovative textures to create products that enhance the skin's natural glow while supporting overall skin balance. With a growing global presence, TIRTIR continues to resonate with consumers through its results-focused approach and accessible, everyday essentials across skincare and color cosmetics. https://tirtir.global/

Media Contact:

Jen Betts

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SOURCE TirTir