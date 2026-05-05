TIRTIR Introduces Next-Generation Skincare-Infused Primers Designed to Elevate Base Makeup Performance

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-beauty brand TIRTIR is expanding its complexion category with two skincare-infused primer launches designed to optimize makeup wear while supporting skin benefits: Reflect Glow Prep Primer ($22) and Flawless Pore Prep Primer ($22), available now on Amazon and TIRTIR.global.

Created as next-generation hybrid primers, both formulas are powered by 95% skincare-based ingredients and combine makeup grip with clinically backed skincare benefits, offering tailored solutions for different complexion concerns.

TIRTIR Flawless Pore Prep Primer and Reflect Glow Prep Primer in signature silver and red packaging. TIRTIR Flawless Pore Prep Primer and Reflect Glow Prep Primer, shown with their smoothing and glow-enhancing textures.

Reflect Glow Prep Primer is a 3-in-1 grip primer designed to lock in makeup, boost radiance, and create visibly plumper-looking skin. The luminous gel-serum formula is fragrance-free, suitable for all skin types, and tested for acne-prone skin. Clinical testing showed 12.48% improvement in skin elasticity, 30.40% improvement in skin plumping, and 20.26% improvement in radiance immediately after use, with radiance maintained for up to 24 hours. Designed for those experiencing dryness, dullness, or flaky makeup, it creates a hydrated, glowing canvas while helping simplify prep routines.

Flawless Pore Prep Primer is a 3-in-1 blurring primer formulated to help refine the look of pores, control excess oil, and cool skin heat for a smooth makeup base. Its lightweight blue-tinted cream features cooling capsules and clinically demonstrated 24-hour pore coverage retention, alongside an immediate cooling effect that reduced skin temperature by up to -4.76°C after application. It is ideal for those concerned with enlarged-looking pores, excess shine, and uneven texture.

Together, the launches reflect TIRTIR's more customized approach to complexion prep, giving consumers the option of a radiance-and-plumping grip primer or a cooling, pore-refining blurring primer depending on skin concerns and desired finish. Both formulas were developed to enhance the performance of TIRTIR's signature base makeup while streamlining the skincare-to-makeup routine.

About TIRTIR

TIRTIR is a Korean skincare and makeup brand known for its ingredient-driven formulations and focus on achieving healthy, radiant skin. Rooted in the philosophy of "Trust In Radiance," the brand combines effective ingredients with innovative textures to create products that enhance the skin's natural glow while supporting overall skin balance. With a growing global presence, TIRTIR continues to resonate with consumers through its results-focused approach and accessible, everyday essentials across skincare and color cosmetics.

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SOURCE TIRTIR