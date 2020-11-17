'Tis the Season - To Spoil Your Beloved Pets

For canine companions that prefer festive accessories, the Merry & Bright Holiday Tree Hut Pet Bed offers a comfy place to nap, and the holiday-themed OMG! SURPRISE 2-in-1 dog toy and Merry & Bright Holiday XXL Candy Cane Dog Toy will keep pets of all sizes entertained for hours. Stylish pups can proudly stroll in a Buffalo Checkered Dog Harness, the Top Paw® Red Pet Sweater or the Arcadia Trail Insulated Adjustable Pet Coat.

Holiday sweaters aren't just for the humans anymore! Both furry and scaly pets can keep it merry and whimsical this holiday season with the Merry & Bright Guinea Pig Happy Holidays Sweater and the Merry & Bright Ugly Sweater for Bearded Dragons.

Cats and fish can get their holiday wish lists filled too. For feline friends, the Merry & Bright 25-Day Advent Calendar for Cats, Penguin Hut Bed and Holiday House Cat Scratcher are sure to delight. Aquatic friends can treasure the view from a new watery abode, like the Top Fin Serenity Vivid View 360 Aquarium decked out with some Holiday Fish Tank Ornaments, like a snorkeling Santa or Christmas tree.

Don't forget to cross pet parents off this year's gift list by giving them the easy-to-use Wyze V2 Camera. It works over WiFi and features night vision and two-way audio so you can feel close to your pet, even when you're away. For those who have always been curious about their dog's breed, the Orivet DNA Breed Identification Test is an at-home, canine genetic test that lets parents discover the breeds that make their pet unique. When in doubt our holiday gift cards are the perfect gift that fit every time! You can order online, and we'll ship them directly to the pet parent or send an e-gift card.

The holiday season isn't just about spoiling your pet, it's also a time to give back. Pet parents can purchase an adorable hedgehog, wolf, unicorn and more animals that will bring a smile to pets and kids' faces from our Chance & Friends Philanthropic Collection. For every purchase of a toy from the Chance & Friends collection, PetSmart will donate 10% of the sale to PetSmart Charities to fund animal-assisted therapy programs at children's hospitals. You can also make a difference through PetSmart's annual holiday toy drive. Every PetSmart store has selected a local charity and invites pet parents to purchase and donate one of the plush toys to their toy drive. The toys are then delivered to organizations such as children's hospitals, police departments and other nonprofit organizations in their community.

For more information, including PetSmart's full holiday collection, visit petsmart.com/holiday.

