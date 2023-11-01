'Tis the Season: Chobani Rolls Out New Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog and Returning Seasonal Favorites

News provided by

Chobani, LLC

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

It's snow secret that these limited batches are worth stocking up on 

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its Greek Yogurt, today unveiled the newest flavor to its seasonal lineup, Chobani® Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog, a creamy holiday Greek Yogurt with notes of warming spices that is sure to sleigh the dairy aisle.

This new, limited batch Greek Yogurt is made with only natural ingredients and is authentically crafted without artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. It's a good source of protein and calcium with six live and active cultures and billions of probiotics.

Continue Reading
‘Tis the Season: Chobani Rolls Out New Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog and Returning Seasonal Favorites
‘Tis the Season: Chobani Rolls Out New Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog and Returning Seasonal Favorites

Want to level up holiday recipes? Chobani® Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog is sure to be the secret ingredient this season. Try baking, blending, or mixing with it to add a festive flavor and a protein-kick to any recipe. Visit Chobani.com/recipes for more ways to cook with Chobani® Greek Yogurt.

Chobani® Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog is available now at a suggested retail price of $1.59 per 5.3oz cup.

Fans will also be excited to find seasonal creamers, oatmilk, and Greek Yogurts back on store shelves, including:

  • Chobani® Dairy Coffee Creamer Peppermint Mocha: Natural cream, real milk, cane sugar, and natural peppermint mocha flavors gives every sip of coffee a cooling, chocolate note. Made with only natural ingredients. Available in a 24-ounce carton with a suggested retail price of $5.49.
  • Chobani® Oatmilk Oat Nog: A creamy and delicious holiday drink, made with the goodness of gluten-free oats. A good source of calcium and vegan friendly. Available in a 32-fl ounce carton with a suggested retail price of $4.29.
  • Chobani® Flip® Peppermint Perfection: Dark chocolate cookies, peppermint chunks, and dark chocolate tumble together in Vanilla Lowfat Greek Yogurt. Available in a 4.5-ounce single-serve cup with a suggested retail price of $1.79.

For more information about all Chobani products, please visit http://www.chobani.com.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The company manufactures yogurt, oatmilk, and dairy- and plant-based creamers. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani products are manufactured in New York, Idaho, and Australia, and are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram  LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chobani, LLC

Also from this source

Chobani Expands Efforts to Combat Child Hunger

Chobani Expands Efforts to Combat Child Hunger

Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its Greek Yogurt, continues its efforts to use food as a force for good, with an...
Chobani® Flip® Snacks Celebrate Halloween with Surprises in the Dairy Aisle

Chobani® Flip® Snacks Celebrate Halloween with Surprises in the Dairy Aisle

Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its Greek Yogurt, is here to help families this Halloween season with wholesome,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.