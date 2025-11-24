'Tis the season for savings: FSA Store® Announces Black Friday Deals to Help Consumers Maximize Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Funds Before the December 31 Use-it-or-lose-it Deadline

Deep discounts, With stacked "buy more, save more" offers sitewide, and up to 50% off select items, FSA users are finding more ways to stretch tax-free FSA funds before they expire on December 31

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FSA Store® has announced special Black Friday savings to help consumers make the most of their remaining tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) funds before the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline hits. All items offered at FSA Store during the Black Friday promotion are guaranteed to be FSA-eligible, so consumers can shop confidently and avoid the guesswork and uncertainty that causes approximately half of FSA users to forfeit tax-free funds to the year-end deadline.

Black Friday Savings at FSAstore.com (Effective November 24 to December 1):

Up to 50% off select items

$25 off purchases of $300 (Code: GOBIGBF)

$40 off purchases of $400 (Code: GOBIGBF)

$100 off purchases of $750 (Code: GOBIGBF)

To make the most of this special sale, visit FSAstore.com and use the searchable FSA Eligibility List ™ to find the products and brands you want. Not sure what you need? You can also browse items across popular FSA-eligible categories, including:

Take these steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:

Check your FSA balance. Check with your employer or FSA administrator for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal through your FSA administrator. Use account management tools at FSA Store®, including an interactive deadline spending tool , product bundles , and the ability to shop by price to align with remaining funds and to curate a personalized deadline shopping list. Use the searchable FSA Eligibility List ™ at FSA Store® to shop more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. Our specially trained FSA customer service representatives are available 24/7 via online chat or telephone to answer your deadline questions.

Why the FSA deadline matters:

All FSAs have a spending deadline, and for most FSA users, that deadline is December 31. Unless your employer offers an FSA rollover or deadline extension (grace period or runout period), all FSA funds must be spent by this deadline, and any unused funds are forfeited back to the employer. According to data from VISA, the average FSA user forfeits $463 in unused funds because they are unaware of the deadline and how to use this tax-free account. FSA funds can be used to purchase eligible products and services for yourself and your eligible tax dependents (through the age of 26). Check with your employer or HR department to verify your FSA deadline and if any deadline extensions are available to you.

For more information about Black Friday deals and other promotions, visit FSA Store .

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

