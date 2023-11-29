Tis' the Season for Some Holiday Treats at Cold Stone Creamery

News provided by

Cold Stone Creamery

29 Nov, 2023, 13:59 ET

Festive flavors, Creations™ and an ice cream cake will be available for a limited time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is embracing the holiday season by introducing Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream and bringing back fan-favorite Brown Sugar Ice Cream. These flavors are featured in festive Creations™ and an ice cream cake. These holiday specials will be available in stores beginning November 29, 2023.

Continue Reading
Berry Cozy Red Velvet™ and Red Velvet Luxury™
Berry Cozy Red Velvet™ and Red Velvet Luxury™
Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation™
Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation™
Chocolate & Velvet™ Cake
Chocolate & Velvet™ Cake

Berry Cozy Red Velvet™ immerses you in the authentic red velvet experience, incorporating Strawberries, a Graham Cracker Pie Crust, and sumptuous Cream Cheese Frosting. Red Velvet Luxury™ is created with Chocolate Shavings, Red Velvet Cake, and Cream Cheese Frosting. Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation™ combines Cookie Dough, rich Brown Sugar, and Caramel for a delightful treat.

Don't forget to add the perfect centerpiece to your holiday party table—a Cold Stone® Ice Cream Cake! Try our show-stopping Chocolate & Velvet™ Cake with layers of moist Red Velvet Cake and Devil's Food Cake, Red Velvet Cake Batter Ice Cream and Cream Cheese Frosting wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache.

"The holiday season is the perfect time for nostalgic and festive flavors" said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We hope our guests will share these delightful Creations and cake with their loved ones this holiday season."

Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide will offer these holiday-inspired treats until January 9, 2024.

Promotional Flavors:

  • Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream
  • Brown Sugar Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

  • Berry Cozy Red Velvet™– Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Strawberries, Graham Cracker Pie Crust & Cream Cheese Frosting
  • Red Velvet Luxury™ – Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Chocolate Shavings, Red Velvet Cake & Cream Cheese Frosting
  • Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation™– Brown Sugar Ice Cream, Cookie Dough, Brown Sugar & Caramel

Promotional Cake:

  • Chocolate & Velvet™ – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake and Devil's Food Cake, Red Velvet Cake Batter Ice Cream and Cream Cheese Frosting wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache

About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

Also from this source

Cold Stone Creamery Feels the Chill of Halloween with the Revival of Boo Batter Ice Cream

Cold Stone Creamery Feels the Chill of Halloween with the Revival of Boo Batter Ice Cream

The Halloween spirit has taken over Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) and with it comes the return of Boo Batter™ Ice Cream, a...
Cold Stone Creamery Announces Quintessentially Fall Flavors and New Apple Pie

Cold Stone Creamery Announces Quintessentially Fall Flavors and New Apple Pie

Sweater weather is almost here, but Cold Stone Creamery® can't wait one more minute to launch our fall flavors. These seasonal flavors are inspired...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.