Tis the Season: ISOPURE® and Molly Sims Cook Up The Ultimate Protein Hack to Fuel This Year's Festivities

12 Dec, 2023

The innovative protein brand teams up with Molly Sims to give consumers simple and sneaky ways to incorporate protein into seasonal holiday recipe favorites

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are synonymous with mouthwatering indulgences, but this holiday season, people won't have to play favorites between scrumptious and nutritious. You can eat your treats, while still getting a helping of sneaky protein to fuel your holiday pursuits. ISOPURE®, a leader in high quality and innovative protein drinks and powders and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has partnered with actress, model and supermom Molly Sims to create recipes that are protein packed, easy-to-follow and flavorful. ISOPURE's Unflavored Whey Protein Isolate and ISOPURE Zero Carb Vanilla Protein Powder blend effortlessly with your favorite holiday foods, adding a protein boost without compromising the authentic flavor of the dish.

Actress and model Molly Sims teams up with ISOPURE to show simple ways to incorporate protein powders into festive favorites this holiday season.
Greet loved ones with a tasty twist to a traditional holiday favorite with these Gingerbread Cookies from ISOPURE’s Kitchen. ISOPURE’s Unflavored Whey Protein Isolate blends effortlessly with your favorite holiday foods, adding a protein boost without compromising the authentic flavor of the recipe.
"I enjoy being in the kitchen; and as a busy mom of three, I'm constantly trying to strike a balance between creating recipes my family loves, while making sure we're getting our protein," said Molly Sims. "I love using ISOPURE Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder because it allows me to easily incorporate protein into everything from holiday cookies to my morning coffee – providing nutritional benefits - without compromising on flavor."

Sneaky Protein Recipe Inspiration this Holiday Season

Sims uses ISOPURE Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored to create Butter Cookies, infusing them with a protein boost and evoking the timeless holiday tastes inherited from cherished family traditions. Each scoop of ISOPURE Zero and Low Carb protein powders offer 25 grams of zero carb protein and 100% pure whey protein isolate per scoop. From super-charged smoothies to pancakes and cookies, there are infinite options to add protein to your favorite recipes this holiday season with ISOPURE protein powder. Consumers can enjoy recipes from ISOPURE's Kitchen, including:

To spread more holiday cheer and inspire culinary creations, ISOPURE has partnered with more than ten recipe developers, foodies and community bakers such as @cookinwithmima, @malloryhudsonxo and @calwillcookit. Follow ISOPURE on Instagram and TikTok to see their personal spin on holiday favorites with original recipes featuring ISOPURE Unflavored Whey Protein Isolate powder.

"Our consumers are committed to their health and wellness goals, but also want to enjoy the food-centric festivities during the holiday season," said ISOPURE Brand Manager Samantha Brown. "With ISOPURE protein as an ingredient to favorite recipes, quality choices are still within reach while indulging in seasonal delicacies, savory and sweet."

Share Your Sneaky Protein Hacks and Enter to Win 
Starting today through December 31, 2023, fans who follow ISOPURE Instagram and TikTok accounts and share how they are using ISOPURE protein in their holiday recipes can enter The ISOPURE Sneaky Protein Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes winners will receive a basket with a two-month supply of ISOPURE popular protein varieties like unflavored, vanilla and Dutch chocolate, plus branded kitchen essentials to use for your next ISOPURE recipe. To submit your sneaky recipes, tag @ISOPURE and use the hashtag #sneakyprotein. ISOPURE will select five total winners, to be selected and notified the week of January 1, 2024.  

For more information about the ISOPURE portfolio of products, visit theisopurecompany.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About ISOPURE

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, ISOPURE features a wide range of products to address all kinds of nutritional and performance needs, with offerings such as Zero/Low Carb protein powder, Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored powder, Infusions protein powder and Collagen powder. ISOPURE aims for the highest standards of protein, made with simple ingredients – all without sacrificing taste. ISOPURE products can be found nationwide in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and most online retailers. To learn more, visit theisopurecompany.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's number one sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Net global revenues for GPN in 2022 were approximately $1.7 billion. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

