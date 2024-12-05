'Tis the Season of Entertaining with Beef

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand shares three new appetizers perfect for your next holiday party.

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather outside might be frightful, but a cocktail party with beefy appetizers sounds delightful! Now that the holiday season is in full swing, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is inspiring you to feature beef at your holiday gatherings by sharing three brand new small bite recipes your partygoers will love.

Mini Beef Wellingtons courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

A deconstructed take on a classic holiday entrée, these Mini Beef Wellingtons have everything there is to love about the original famed dish. Beef Tenderloin paired with mushrooms, onion and thyme, and baked in a pastry cup until golden brown – party guests will keep coming back for that little taste of home.

Looking for something with a little bit of spice to keep you warm? These Beef Tamale Bites have you covered! Using Chuck Arm Roast – a slightly spicy beef mixture is settled on top of a masa base, then topped with a cilantro crema. Before you know it, you'll have eaten more than a few – but who's counting?

A Hanukkah favorite with a twist – guests will flock the table to add more Braised Beef Potato Latkes to their plates. Potatoes pan fried until crisp, then topped with shredded Brisket – celebrating the Festival of Lights will feel just as special with this appetizer included in your party spread.

For more recipes to try this Holiday season, visit our Holiday Entertaining recipes page on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

