'TIS THE SEASON: SMIRNOFF AND SAWEETIE UNWRAP A FESTIVE POP-UP IN NYC CURATED FOR ALL YOUR GIFTING NEEDS

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on as Smirnoff and the one-and-only ICY GIRL, Saweetie, prepare to sleigh the season and turn up the holiday heat in New York City! On December 7, from 12 to 7 p.m. ET, Union Square (31 E. 17th Street) will transform into a festive hub for fans 21 and older. The one-day-only pop-up, curated by Smirnoff and Saweetie, is the ultimate destination for all things merry and bright – from custom gifts for everyone on your list to exclusive holiday experiences and unforgettable moments that are sure to make a fa-la-la-la-lasting impression.

Step into a winter wonderland where every moment is sparkling with holiday cheer. While sipping on festive Smirnoff cocktails and chilled Smirnoff ICE, guests can purchase the season's must haves – Smirnoff Peppermint Twist and Smirnoff Red, White & Merry – and turn them into the ultimate holiday gift. Plus, professional gift wrappers will ensure your presents look picture-perfect, and for a little extra holiday magic, a few lucky guests might even have their gifts wrapped by Saweetie herself!

Every moment will be an Instagram-worthy photo opportunity, bringing fans together through our WE collective to create new connections and kick off the holiday season with delicious Smirnoff cocktails, Smirnoff ICE bedazzling stations, and more.

"Y'all know the ICY GRL loves to be festive, so I'm sooooo excited to team up with Smirnoff for this holiday pop-up!" said Saweetie. "I can't wait to wrap gifts for your crew, sip on some holiday cocktails, and vibe with y'all. Pull up this Saturday, and let's make it a day to remember <3 !!!!!"

Smirnoff Red, White & Merry and Smirnoff Peppermint Twist are here to keep seasons bright. Available at retailers nationwide in 750mL and with a 30% ABV and a suggested retail price of $12.99, these holiday spirits are a must-have for the season. Smirnoff Peppermint Twist is infused with candied peppermint flavors while Smirnoff Red, White & Merry is a festive blend of cranberry, orange and ginger.

"The holidays are a time to come together and celebrate the moments that truly matter," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America Brand Leader at Smirnoff."With our 'WE' community at the heart of our programming – from football game days to the holiday season – we're bringing people together to connect, celebrate, and enjoy our hallmark products and limited-time offerings. This one-day-only experience with Saweetie, signature cocktails, and a festive atmosphere is all about creating meaningful moments and ringing in the season with style. And of course, picking up gifts everyone 21+ on your list will absolutely love!"

Can't make it to the pop-up? No problem! Bring the holiday magic home with these irresistible cocktails crafted with Smirnoff's limited-edition spirits:

Smirnoff Red, White & Merry Holiday Mule

1.5 oz Smirnoff Red, White & Merry

12 oz ginger beer

Garnishes: Orange slice, cranberries, rosemary sprig

Instructions: Fill your mule mug with ice. Add Smirnoff Red, White & Merry. Top with ginger beer and give it a stir. Add the optional garnishes for some extra holiday cheer.

Smirnoff Peppermint Twist Hot Chocolate

1 serving of hot chocolate mix

6 oz hot water

2 oz Smirnoff Peppermint Twist

1 handful of marshmallows

1 cinnamon stick

2 oz almond milk (optional; reduce water oz accordingly)

Instructions: Make hot chocolate following package instructions. Pour in Smirnoff Peppermint Twist and stir. Optional: add almond milk. Garnish with marshmallows and a cinnamon stick. Enjoy!

Smirnoff ICY Girl Holiday Cosmo

1.5 oz Smirnoff ice

.5 blood orange liqueur

.25 pomegranate juice

.25 lime juice

Lime Juice

Garnish: Glitter Dust

To make sure you're on the nICE list, follow @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on Twitter and keep up with the latest on how we're bringing the holiday cheer to life. And whether you're hosting this year's holiday party or enjoying cozy moments with loved ones this season, please remember to always sip responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

