'Tis the Season to Decorate with Festive Grinch Décor from Gemmy

Grinch-Themed Airblown® Inflatables, Lighting, Blow Molds, and More

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delight in the joy of the holiday classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, with an impressive lineup of Grinch decorations from Gemmy, sold at Walmart.

Airblown® Inflatables

Elevate your yard with Grinch Airblown® Inflatables:

Ready for a sleepover? Pair the 5.5-ft Grinch in striped pajamas with the 5-ft Max wearing a matching scarf.

in striped pajamas with the 5-ft wearing a matching scarf. Complete the scene with an adorable 5-ft Cindy-Lou Who , pretty in pink and holding a whimsical green stocking.

, pretty in pink and holding a whimsical green stocking. Make a statement with the 10.5-ft Plush Grinch. This fuzzy Grinch holds a decorated Christmas tree, wearing a red sweater and Santa hat accented with soft white trim.

Indoor Décor and Lighting

Make spirits bright with charming decorations for inside the home:

The 6-ft Life-Size Animated Grinch realistically moves his hips and head to the tune of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and speaks popular phrases from the movie. Activated by push-button and sound or motion.

realistically moves his hips and head to the tune of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and speaks popular phrases from the movie. Activated by push-button and sound or motion. Light up any room with a rotating, color-changing scene with Grinch ShadowLights™ .

. A delightful way to brighten your home, the Grinch Light String features the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who in a set of eight bulbs.

Outdoor Décor and Lighting

Turn heads with Grinch-themed outdoor decorations:

Peeking over the fence with a scowl, the Grinch Fence Sitter is a playful addition to any Christmas display.

is a playful addition to any Christmas display. Illuminate entrances and walkways with Grinch Pathway Stakes , sold in sets of three.

, sold in sets of three. The Grinch Whirl-A-Motion™ LightShow® Projection™ casts swirling red and green Grinch icons.

Blow Molds

Bring a nostalgic glow to your display with Grinch blow molds:

Wearing a winter scarf, the 3-ft Grinch showcases a heart on his chest. Also available in a smaller 14-in version , perfect for indoor settings.

showcases a heart on his chest. Also available in a smaller , perfect for indoor settings. With his signature antler on his head, the 2-ft Max smiles cheerfully.

smiles cheerfully. The 3-ft Cindy-Lou Who holds a decorated wreath.

