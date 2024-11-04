'Tis the Season to Decorate with Festive Grinch Décor from Gemmy

Nov 04, 2024

Grinch-Themed Airblown® Inflatables, Lighting, Blow Molds, and More

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delight in the joy of the holiday classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, with an impressive lineup of Grinch decorations from Gemmy, sold at Walmart.

Airblown® Inflatables

Grinch-themed Airblown® Inflatables, lighting, blow molds, and more are available at Walmart this holiday season.
Elevate your yard with Grinch Airblown® Inflatables:

  • Ready for a sleepover? Pair the 5.5-ft Grinch in striped pajamas with the 5-ft Max wearing a matching scarf.
  • Complete the scene with an adorable 5-ft Cindy-Lou Who, pretty in pink and holding a whimsical green stocking.
  • Make a statement with the 10.5-ft Plush Grinch. This fuzzy Grinch holds a decorated Christmas tree, wearing a red sweater and Santa hat accented with soft white trim.

Indoor Décor and Lighting

Make spirits bright with charming decorations for inside the home:

  • The 6-ft Life-Size Animated Grinch realistically moves his hips and head to the tune of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and speaks popular phrases from the movie. Activated by push-button and sound or motion.
  • Light up any room with a rotating, color-changing scene with Grinch ShadowLights™.
  • A delightful way to brighten your home, the Grinch Light String features the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who in a set of eight bulbs.

Outdoor Décor and Lighting

Turn heads with Grinch-themed outdoor decorations:

Blow Molds

Bring a nostalgic glow to your display with Grinch blow molds:

  • Wearing a winter scarf, the 3-ft Grinch showcases a heart on his chest. Also available in a smaller 14-in version, perfect for indoor settings.
  • With his signature antler on his head, the 2-ft Max smiles cheerfully.
  • The 3-ft Cindy-Lou Who holds a decorated wreath.

Have a holly jolly Grinchmas with Grinch decor from Gemmy, available at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

