Tis' the season to give: Red Roof® Room In Your Heart campaign is giving back to charities that benefit military members, children and pets

"Doing good is a mandate at Red Roof. Our Room in Your Heart campaign exemplifies our deep commitment to causes that are near and dear to us that help those in need," says Andrew Alexander, President, Red Roof. "Corporate social responsibility and social giving are embedded in our culture as demonstrated not only through monetary donations but also through ongoing employee engagement and volunteerism."

Consumers can learn more about Room In Your Heart here. The campaign will benefit four well known philanthropic organizations that provide special experiences, needed services and loads of love. The charities are:

Flying Horse Farms : Flying Horse Farms provides magical, transformative camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families--free of charge.

Flying Horse Farms provides magical, transformative camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families--free of charge. Canine Companions ® : Canine Companions for Independence provides highly trained assistance dogs for children, adults and veterans with disabilities, free of charge.

Canine Companions for Independence provides highly trained assistance dogs for children, adults and veterans with disabilities, free of charge. Freedom Alliance : Freedom Alliance supports American troops and their families with care packages, grants, scholarships, and other programs.

Freedom Alliance supports American troops and their families with care packages, grants, scholarships, and other programs. The Sunshine Kids Foundation: Sunshine Kids provides positive group activities for children with cancer.

"Our holiday offer is a deal with a purpose," notes Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "These charitable groups are doing amazing work and when guests stay with us for the holidays, they can feel good knowing they are helping us move closer to our giving goal. It's a win-win for everyone."

Red Roof is encouraging travelers across the country to book direct and be a part of the Room in Your Heart campaign through December 31st at redroof.com or by calling 800.RED.ROOF.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry with franchises, corporate managed and corporate owned properties, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 600 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil, Canada and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to upper midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and Home Towne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards™, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

SOURCE Red Roof

Related Links

http://www.redroof.com

