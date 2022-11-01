'TIS THE SEASON TO TREAT YOURSELF WITH THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® NEW HOLIDAY MENU

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Introduces the Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew and the Macadamia White Chocolate Latte and & Ice Blended® Drink

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful and flavorful time of the year. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea has launched its holiday seasonal menu that welcomes the magic of the holidays. Celebrating the flavors of the season, the menu additions include the all-new Macadamia White Chocolate Latte and Ice Blended® drink, the new Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew, and the return of guest favorites such as the Peppermint Mocha Ice Blended® drink, Peppermint Hot Cocoa and the iconic Winter Dream Tea® Latte.

"This holiday season may feel a bit different than the past few years, as life has returned to the normal hustle and bustle," said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "Our new holiday menu delivers a comforting and indulgent way for our guests to take a moment to treat and fuel themselves throughout the busy festivities of the season."

The holiday menu offerings are available to guests now through January 3, 2023, and feature:

NEW Macadamia White Chocolate Latte & Ice Blended ® drink: A combination of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium espresso and rich, nutty, and sweet Macadamia White Chocolate syrup. Topped with dark chocolate syrup and hazelnut crunch. Available hot, iced and as an Ice Blended ® drink.

A combination of The Coffee Bean & premium espresso and rich, nutty, and sweet Macadamia White Chocolate syrup. Topped with dark chocolate syrup and hazelnut crunch. Available hot, iced and as an drink. NEW Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's smooth, signature Cold Brew with a combination of rich chocolate, refreshing peppermint and a frosty cream cap. The cream cap tops the drink, infusing flavor and body from the top down, for a super smooth, coffee-forward treat.

The Coffee Bean & smooth, signature Cold Brew with a combination of rich chocolate, refreshing peppermint and a frosty cream cap. The cream cap tops the drink, infusing flavor and body from the top down, for a super smooth, coffee-forward treat. Peppermint Mocha Latte & Cold Brew Latte: A decadent, creamy treat that is a perfect combination of rich chocolate and refreshing peppermint that creates the perfect wintertime treat, no matter the weather.

A decadent, creamy treat that is a perfect combination of rich chocolate and refreshing peppermint that creates the perfect wintertime treat, no matter the weather. Peppermint Hot Cocoa: This fun and festive hot chocolate has a rich chocolate flavor with a creamy mint finish. Coffee-free, this drink is perfect for kids of all ages!

This fun and festive hot chocolate has a rich chocolate flavor with a creamy mint finish. Coffee-free, this drink is perfect for kids of all ages! Winter Dream Tea ® Latte: A heartwarming tradition of black tea, rooibos, sweet spices and our signature vanilla powder. Available hot or iced.

A heartwarming tradition of black tea, rooibos, sweet spices and our signature vanilla powder. Available hot or iced. Cookie Butter Latte & Ice Blended ® drink: Always on the menu but a holiday favorite. A sweet and spicy treat that combines The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Espresso Roast with the delicious flavors of spice and brown sugar cookie. A garnish of speculoos cookie crumbs enhances the sweet, buttery notes. Available hot, iced and as an Ice Blended ® drink.

Always on the menu but a holiday favorite. A sweet and spicy treat that combines The Coffee Bean & Espresso Roast with the delicious flavors of spice and brown sugar cookie. A garnish of speculoos cookie crumbs enhances the sweet, buttery notes. Available hot, iced and as an drink. NEW Homestyle Grilled Cheese - A classic grilled cheese made with mild cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Oven toasted to perfection.

To kick-start the holiday spirit even more, from Nov. 1 – Nov. 4, Coffee Bean Rewards members can receive any regular beverage for just $4. Available exclusively in The Coffee Bean Rewards app.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand also offers a wide assortment of holiday gifts and merchandise from reusable mugs that look like the iconic The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cup to holiday coffees, holiday teas, powders and gift cards.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

