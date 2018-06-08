Titan International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

QUINCY, Ill., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Titan International, Inc. has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.005 (one half cent) per common share for the second quarter of 2018. The cash dividend is payable Monday, July 16, 2018, to stockholders of record on Friday, June 29, 2018.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

 

