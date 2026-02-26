TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The full earnings release including a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures can be found in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/news-releases/default.aspx.

Q4 2025 Key Figures

Revenues grew 7% to $410 million

Gross margin improved to 10.9%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $11 million

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We wrapped-up 2025 with another positive quarter as our Q4 2025 results exceeded Q4 2024 in terms of revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA. Our EMC segment was a standout performer, with revenue growth of 21% and gross margin expansion of 3.4 percentage points. Importantly, we anticipate continued growth in this segment in 2026. Our Ag segment recorded a top-line increase of 2.6% in the fourth quarter, roughly flat excluding FX. Going into 2026 in Ag we expect demand for smaller equipment to outpace high-horsepower units as farmers continue to contend with elevated input costs and weaker commodity prices. In our Consumer segment, fourth quarter sales were up slightly within our Specialty division, while down modestly overall. Focusing on 2026, OEMs and their dealer networks look to have generally reached the end of their finished goods destocking and we expect to see some benefit from that as a result. A resumption in demand would therefore flow through to demand for tires, wheels and other components. It also bears repeating that our Consumer segment enjoys a high proportion of aftermarket sales and therefore is less susceptible to the OEM cycles."

Mr. Reitz concluded, "Over the past couple years visibility across our end markets has been constrained — and that added complexity creates an advantage for Titan with our One Stop Shop strategy. Our diversified supply chain offers global manufacturing, strategic sourcing and JVs and this gives us flexibility to adapt quickly to the frequent changes we continue to see in trade policy and ultimately allows us to serve our customers better than anyone else. By keeping our customers at the forefront of everything we do, we continue to cement our market leadership position. We remain well positioned for an Ag market rebound and as always, we will continue to prioritize our customers and in doing so, we expect 2026 will be a good year for Titan."

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

Tony Eheli, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We ended the year with a strong balance sheet and maintained a disciplined expense profile that drove improvements in margin and profitability, while allowing us to continue to invest in our product, people, and processes. We expect to start 2026 with a seasonal uptick in activity with Q1 sales between $490 million and $510 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $28 million and $33 million. For the full year we are expecting revenue in the $1.85 to $1.95 billion range with Adjusted EBITDA between $105 million and $115 million."

