TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Arrives in Germany this July

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following sold-out Exhibitions across the United States, Europe, and Oceania, the gripping story of the legendary ship arrives in Germany when TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition opens its doors in Stuttgart on July 21, 2024. Produced by E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc., the Exhibition offers guests the chance to experience Titanic and connect with the stories they've encountered in movies or books in a deeply personal way.

Hundreds of respectfully recovered authentic artifacts will be displayed, narrating the story of modern technology in 1912, as well as the aspirations, hopes, and dreams of Titanic's passengers and crew. Guests can also look forward to seeing intricately detailed room re-creations that will immerse them in the opulence and grandeur of the Ship, inviting them to imagine life on board.

Urbanharbour Ludwigsburg, a unique venue with industrial character and modern architecture, will host TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition. It is centrally located in the Ludwigsburg city center. For tickets visit https://titanic-ausstellung.com

"My journey with Titanic began through history and pop culture. I knew of the story but didn't know the real story. The real journey began when I joined the company over 15 years ago and through the artifacts began learning more about the real stories of that fateful night, the human stories," said Jessica Sanders, CEO of E/M group and President of RMS, Titanic, Inc. "The Company has gone to great lengths to preserve these artifacts and this important moment in history and we are proud to present them to our guests in Germany. I'm eager to witness what they learn about Titanic and themselves, as I continue to do."

