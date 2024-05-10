TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Coming to Warsaw

ATLANTA, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a century after Titanic's tragic maiden voyage, the stories of love, heroism, sacrifice, courage, and loss born from that fateful night endure. Now, E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. are honored to bring these stories to Warsaw, Poland when TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition opens on September 1st, 2024 at the SOHO ART CENTER.

Seen by over 35 million people globally, the Exhibition respectfully tells the story of Titanic and her passengers and crew through authentic artifacts and an immersive environment of carefully recreated notable ship interiors that allow visitors to gain unparalleled insight into the poignant human stories of those aboard.

Titanic was known as the Ship of Dreams, and passengers embarked on their journey for countless reasons, spanning from leisure to aspirations for a brighter future, and the connections extended across the world, including Poland. At the Exhibition, guests can learn more about the incredible story of Leah Aks. Leah Aks, a native of Warsaw and young mother traveling onboard Titanic with her infant, Frank Philip or "Filly" planned to join her husband in Norfolk, Virginia. Although separated during the sinking, mother and child reunited onboard Carpathia after Leah recognized the sound of Filly's cries. Moving and powerful, guests can expect to learn more about the Polish connections aboard Titanic.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to bring Titanic and her stories to Warsaw," said Jessica Sanders, CEO of E/M Group and President of RMS Titanic, Inc. "The Exhibition will provide guests with the chance not only to emotionally connect with the genuine artifacts and stories of the passengers and crew, but also with individuals who held strong ties to Poland."

SOHO ART CENTER, located in the Kamionek neighborhood of Warsaw, presents cultural exhibitions and is part of a vibrant community. For more information, visit www.titanic.pl.

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of the passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.

