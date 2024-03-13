TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Comes to Tour & Taxis in Brussels

ATLANTA, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The incredible story of Titanic has captured the hearts of millions for over a century. Now, E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. are giving the residents and visitors of Brussels, Belgium the opportunity to experience the real stories of real people told through real artifacts when the international blockbuster TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition arrives in Brussels on March 15, 2024 at Tour & Taxis.

RMS TITANIC, INC. (PRNewsfoto/RMS Titanic, Inc.)

With over 200 authentic artifacts that tell countless stories of love, heroism, bravery, and sacrifice, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition takes guests back to 1912 when the Titanic embarked on her maiden voyage with her passengers and crew full of hopes and dreams.

Guests can expect to see real artifacts on display, including a First Class Decanter provided by stewards to supply drinking water to first-class passengers; a Souvenir Postcard recovered from a passenger's leather bag; and a pair of Men's Suspenders belonging to a third-class passenger. All of the genuine artifacts were carefully and honorably recovered from the wreck site 12,000 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean. Along with full-scale room re-creations and immersive environments, the Exhibition is an experience for everyone.

Situated in the heart of Brussels, Tour & Taxis is a crossroad of experiences, art, and discoveries. For tickets, please visit https://titanicexpo.be.

"We are thrilled to bring the epic story of Titanic to the historic landmark of Tour & Taxis in Brussels," said Jessica Sanders, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. and E/M Group. "This is more than an exhibition—it's an experience that allows guests to connect with the story of Titanic and her passengers and crew through authentic artifacts in an incredible setting."

Visit https://emgroup.com for more information and news about future venue openings.

For media requests, please contact: Wendy Perez ([email protected]).

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.

RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.

SOURCE E/M Group, LLC