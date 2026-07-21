TKO Miller Advises CD Energy Services, a Portfolio Company of Briarwood Partners, on its Sale to ConTeras Industrial Group, a Portfolio Company of Funds Managed by Oaktree Capital Management

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that CD Energy Services ("CD" or the "Company"), a specialty services provider serving commercial and industrial markets, and a portfolio company of Briarwood Partners, has been acquired by ConTeras Industrial Group ("ConTeras"), a national multi-craft industrial services contractor.

The transaction enhances ConTeras' specialty service capabilities and expands its ability to support customers with complex industrial maintenance, turnaround, and capital project needs in the Western U.S.

TKO Miller acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to CD Energy Services.

About CD Energy Services

CD is a specialty industrial and commercial contractor providing a range of maintenance and construction services, including scaffolding/access services, industrial insulation, and other soft-craft services. The Company is recognized for its commitment to safety, technical expertise, and long-standing customer relationships, delivering critical services that help customers maintain and improve facilities across power generation, chemical, food & beverage, infrastructure, and commercial building sectors.

About ConTeras Industrial Group

ConTeras is a leading national commercial and industrial multi-craft service contractor delivering scaffolding, industrial insulation, industrial painting, heat tracing, abatement, remediation, and general maintenance services. Through its network of operating companies, ConTeras delivers integrated solutions focused on safety, quality, and operational excellence. ConTeras is a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, a global investment firm specializing in alternative investments.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a strong industry specialization in industrial/infrastructure, manufacturing, plastics and packaging, business services, and consumer products. Learn more about TKO Miller by visiting our website, http://www.tkomiller.com.

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

SOURCE TKO Miller, LLC