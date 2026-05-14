TKO Miller Advises Complete Filtration Resources, Inc. on its Sale to Integrated Water Services

MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that Complete Filtration Resources, Inc., a provider of process filtration and industrial wastewater solutions, has been acquired by Integrated Water Services ("IWS"), a supplier of turnkey process, water, and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions. IWS is a platform company of Sciens Water, the fund manager of the majority shareholders of IWS, an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, that invests in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

TKO Miller acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor for Complete Filtration Resources.

About Complete Filtration Resources

Complete Filtration Resources designs, engineers, and supports process filtration and wastewater treatment systems for clients worldwide. Headquartered across the U.S. and Europe, with offices in Wisconsin, the Netherlands, and Denmark, they deliver turnkey solutions from initial design and project management through installation, with deep expertise in dairy and food & beverage processing. Whether it's membrane filtration, custom wastewater systems, or aftermarket components, their global network of manufacturer partnerships, combined with their hands-on expertise, ensures every solution is engineered to perform.

About Integrated Water Services

IWS is the leading provider of turnkey process, water, wastewater, and recycle/reuse systems for municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial customers. By harnessing expertise in design, construction, treatment technology, and comprehensive services, IWS offers seamless and cost-effective solutions to address all water-related challenges.

About Sciens Water

Sciens Water, the fund manager of the majority shareholders of IWS, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and an office in London, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens has invested in platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a strong industry specialization in manufacturing, plastics and packaging, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, http://www.tkomiller.com.

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

SOURCE TKO Miller, LLC