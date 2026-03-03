TKO Miller Advises KYT Group, LLC on its Acquisition of Glo Skin Beauty

MILWAUKEE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that KYT Group, LLC ("KYT"), a consumer-focused investment and advisory firm, has completed the acquisition of Glo Skin Beauty ("Glo"), a leading premium, clean and clinical, skin and beauty brand.

TKO Miller acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor for KYT.

About KYT Group

KYT is a consumer-focused investment and advisory firm built to identify and accelerate high-potential brands in emerging categories. Within the personal care and beauty industry, notable investment and past management experience includes well-known consumer brands such as HAUS LABS by Lady Gaga, The Honest Company, and Charlotte Tilbury.

About Glo Skin Beauty

Glo Skin Beauty has more than 25 years of clinical heritage and was originally developed for exclusive use in professional treatment rooms and medical spas before expanding into a full line of advanced, at-home skincare solutions. Today, the brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, clinically proven skincare and beauty products and has grown into a nationally recognized name in professional aesthetics. Glo operates across a diversified channel mix of professional providers, direct-to-consumer sales, and major third-party e-commerce platforms, with an expanding international presence in more than 15 countries outside of the United States and Canada.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding advisory talent with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, capital raises, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a strong industry specialization in manufacturing, plastics and packaging, technology and tech-enabled services, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, www.tkomiller.com

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

SOURCE TKO Miller, LLC