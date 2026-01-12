TKO Miller Advises SÜDPACK on the Sale of Its U.S. Operations to PPC Flex

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that the U.S. operations of SÜDPACK, a leader in high-performance films and innovative packaging solutions, have been acquired by PPC Flex, a leading North American flexible packaging manufacturer sponsored by GTCR.

TKO Miller acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor for SÜDPACK.

About SÜDPACK

SÜDPACK is a leading manufacturer of high-performance films and packaging solutions for the food, medical, and pharmaceutical industries and customer-specific compounds for technically demanding applications. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ochsenhausen, Germany, the family-owned company operates a highly advanced manufacturing footprint across Germany, France, Poland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Its facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art production technology and operate to the highest quality and safety standards, including cleanroom manufacturing capabilities. SÜDPACK is recognized for its strong commitment to sustainability, responsible corporate stewardship, and innovation in circular economy solutions within the plastics industry.

About PPC Flex

Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, PPC Flex is a leading provider of printed and converted flexible films, pouches, and innovative packaging solutions. Strategically positioned between large-scale converters and regional suppliers, the Company differentiates itself through an agile, service-driven, and technology-enabled operating model focused on specialized, high-value end markets. PPC Flex serves a diverse customer base across cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, consumer snack and organic brands, private label, specialty produce, pet care, nutraceutical, bakery, and horticulture markets.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests in partnership with management teams to build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR focuses on investments across the business and consumer services, financial services, technology, healthcare, and media and telecommunications sectors. Since inception, the firm has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies and currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a strong industry specialization in manufacturing, plastics and packaging, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, http://www.tkomiller.com.

