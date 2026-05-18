TLSI SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates TLSI for Possible Securities Law Violations

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.9 million against consensus estimates of $9.4 million -- then slashed full-year guidance months after reaffirming it.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. (TLSI) who lost money after the company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.9 million, missing analyst expectations of approximately $9.4 million by more than 5%, and simultaneously reduced full-year guidance are encouraged to submit their information to SueWallSt . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

TLSI reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.9 million. Wall Street consensus had projected $9.4 million -- a shortfall of approximately $500,000, or more than 5%. The miss arrived approximately two months after CEO Mary Szela reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $60 million to $62 million on the Q4 2025 earnings call on March 5, 2026.

Alongside the Q1 miss, the company cut its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $54 million to $57 million -- a reduction of up to $8 million from the range reaffirmed in March 2026. The revised midpoint of $55.5 million represented a roughly 9% reduction from the prior midpoint of $61 million.

Shareholders who purchased TLSI and suffered losses are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights with SueWallSt . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, SueWallSt has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TLSI Investigation

Q: How much did TLSI stock drop? A: TLSI shares declined after the company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.9 million versus consensus estimates of $9.4 million and simultaneously cut full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $60-$62 million to $54-$57 million. Investors who purchased shares before the earnings report may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether TriSalus Life Sciences made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 revenue outlook, including the March 5, 2026 reaffirmation of $60-$62 million in full-year guidance. When Q1 results missed estimates and guidance was cut approximately two months later, the stock declined.

Q: What do TLSI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my TLSI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TLSI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What happens after I contact SueWallSt? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com