TMC Financing Celebrates 2026 Coleman Award Winners, Recognizing Excellence Across SBA Lending

TMC Financing is pleased to announce that several members of its team, along with the company itself, have been honored as part of the 2026 Coleman Report SBA Lender Awards. These recognitions highlight organizations and individuals whose achievements in SBA lending strengthen small business communities and expand access to long‑term, affordable financing.

TMC Financing has long been committed to empowering entrepreneurs across its footprint, and this year's awards reflect both strong FY25 production and meaningful growth in new markets.

SBA Underserved Market Lender of the Year

TMC Financing earned the SBA Underserved Market Lender of the Year award after completing a record‑setting FY25 with 548 SBA 504 loans and more than $2.4 billion in total project financing, supporting over 7,000 jobs. This recognition underscores the company's continued efforts to reach more businesses with stable, fixed‑rate commercial real estate financing.

A significant contributor to this achievement is TMC's expansion into Hawai'i. After receiving SBA approval to lend in the islands, the organization has strengthened its presence by collaborating with local lenders, small business owners, and community groups. The addition of Senior Vice President of Business Development, Kalia Clark, a Hawai'i native with deep SBA lending experience, has provided invaluable local insight and helped more entrepreneurs gain access to the advantages of the SBA 504 Program.

Kalia Clark, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Hawaii, reflects on this recognition:

"Supporting Hawai'i's small business owners through the SBA 504 Program has been incredibly rewarding. I'm a Hawai'i native, and after spending most of my lending career on the mainland, coming home to serve Hawai'i's business community in this role has been especially meaningful. TMC's expansion into the islands is giving more local entrepreneurs a path to long‑term stability through property ownership, and it's a privilege to help business owners plant roots and grow with confidence."

SBA Business Development Officer of the Year: Chris Bane

Named SBA Business Development Officer of the Year, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Chris Bane delivered one of TMC's strongest individual performances of FY25, closing 80 SBA 504 loans totaling more than $103.3 million in SBA financing. His expertise and consistency have helped entrepreneurs across Arizona secure long‑term real estate solutions, including structuring financing that enabled a family‑owned childcare center to purchase its building amid rising lease costs.

"Chris Bane's industry knowledge has been instrumental to Arizona's continued success as the state's #1 SBA 504 lender for four consecutive years. His ability to navigate complex transactions and provide thoughtful guidance has made him a trusted partner for small business owners. We are proud to celebrate his well‑deserved recognition as SBA Business Development Officer of the Year."

- Kurt Chambliss, EVP, Business Development

Best Small Business Loan of the Year: Dean Aloe

A recipient of the Best Small Business Loan of the Year award, Dean Aloe, Senior Vice President of Business Development, delivered a standout FY25 performance by originating 63 SBA 504 loans totaling more than $112.9 million. His work included helping a consulting firm in Long Beach purchase its first commercial building with only 10 percent down and a 25‑year fixed interest rate—an outcome that transformed the company's long‑term trajectory.

Best Small Business Loan of the Year: Bryce Fennell

Honored with the Best Small Business Loan of the Year distinction, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Bryce Fennell completed 68 SBA 504 loans totaling more than $106 million in SBA financing and supporting $292 million in total project costs. One notable project involved helping a specialty retailer acquire a 6,625‑square‑foot warehouse, creating new efficiencies and enabling the business to scale its operations.

SBA 7(a) Community Advantage Lender of the Year: Anna Lavanger

Recognized with the SBA 7(a) Community Advantage Lender of the Year award Vice President of Community Advantage, Anna Lavanger, delivered a strong year of purpose‑driven lending. She funded 35 Community Advantage loans with an average loan size of $206,000. Her portfolio included 10 new businesses, 11 loans in underserved census tracts, one veteran‑owned business, 10 majority women‑owned businesses, and two majority minority‑owned businesses. Seven of her borrowers also advanced into 504 financing, demonstrating the long‑term trajectory she helps create for small business owners. One of her notable successes included helping a start‑up childcare center secure a $250,000 CA loan, enabling the business to open and provide essential family services.

Recognition from Ron Lien, Senior Vice President, Loan Operations

"Anna's leadership of the Community Advantage Program has been remarkable. She has expanded its reach, supported business owners at pivotal moments, and consistently demonstrated how mission‑driven lending can change lives. I helped pilot the program with TMC 10 years ago, witnessing its growth, under her guidance has been extremely rewarding."

SBA 504 Sales Executive of the Year: Jennifer Davis

Earning the title of SBA 504 Sales Executive of the Year, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Jennifer Davis continued her decades‑long legacy of leadership in SBA lending. In FY25, she originated 47 SBA 504 loans supporting more than $255 million in total project costs. Among her accomplishments was guiding a minority‑owned animation studio in Los Angeles through the purchase of a state‑of‑the‑art facility, helping preserve creative jobs and strengthen the local economy.

A Legacy of Leadership in SBA Lending

TMC Financing's recognition in the 2026 Coleman Awards reflects its continued focus on expanding access to capital, fostering economic development, and supporting entrepreneurs across its growing footprint. The company remains committed to helping small businesses secure the stability and long‑term benefits of commercial property ownership.

About TMC Financing

TMC Financing is the nation's number one SBA 504 commercial real estate lender. Since 1981, TMC has provided more than $16 billion in SBA 504 financing to over 8,000 small businesses, supporting economic growth across California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, and Hawai'i.

