TMC Financing Promotes Kurt Chambliss to Chief Business Development Officer

Executive appointment reinforces proven strategy and continued leadership in SBA 504 lending

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC Financing announced the promotion of Kurt Chambliss to Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO). In this role, Chambliss will oversee growth priorities, strengthen production, deepen strategic referral partnerships, and champion a strong borrower and partner experience. He will continue to serve as a member of TMC's executive leadership team and report to Omar Salah, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Kurt Chambliss, Chief Business Development Officer, TMC Financing

Chambliss' promotion reflects TMC's continued evolution as an organization and a deliberate step to strengthen its leadership structure. Building on the foundation that has positioned TMC as the nation's #1 SBA 504 lender for five consecutive years, this new role reinforces established expertise, commitment to economic development, and partner engagement across the markets TMC serves.

Chambliss joined TMC in 2010 as a Business Development Officer and was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2017. In his 15‑year tenure at TMC, he has played a central role in expanding the organization's business development platform, broadening its reach to small businesses, strengthening relationships with members of the small business lending community, and fostering a disciplined, team‑oriented sales culture. He has also led the growth of TMC's Business Development team into a multi‑state footprint. During this period, TMC continued to lead SBA 504 lending nationwide, supported by the consistent, collaborative execution of its business development, credit, operations, and servicing teams under Chambliss's leadership.

"Kurt has been a critical contributor to the culture, performance, and leadership strength that defines TMC today," said Omar Salah, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This promotion recognizes not only the results he has helped deliver, but the leadership he has demonstrated in building teams, strengthening partnerships, and driving disciplined execution. As we continue to evolve, it is essential that we empower executive leaders who can elevate performance across the organization and represent TMC thoughtfully within the broader SBA 504 industry."

This appointment reinforces TMC Financing's commitment to disciplined performance, organizational strength, and long‑term thought leadership within the small business lending community.

SOURCE TMC Financing