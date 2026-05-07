TMC Financing Named Arizona SBA 504 Lender of the Year for the Fourth Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has named TMC Financing the Arizona SBA 504 Lender of the Year, recognizing the organization's continued leadership in helping small businesses across the state access long‑term, fixed‑rate financing for growth and ownership opportunities.

TMC Financing's Arizona team accepting SBA 504 Lender of the Year award.

Announced during National Small Business Week, the award recognizes TMC Financing's fiscal year 2025 performance, honoring the entrepreneurs, lenders, and partners who strengthen local economies. Arizona honorees were recognized at AZBizCon 2026, hosted by the Arizona Small Business Association in partnership with the SBA Arizona District Office.

Delivering Results for Arizona Small Businesses

In fiscal year 2025, TMC Financing's Arizona team facilitated 137 SBA 504 loans totaling $192M in SBA 504 financing, empowering small business owners across the state to purchase, build, or refinance owner‑occupied commercial real estate and long‑term to help support long-term growth.

Through the SBA 504 loan program, TMC Financing helps entrepreneurs access below‑market, fixed interest rates and long repayment terms of up to 25 years - providing long‑term stability, predictable payments, and the opportunity to build equity rather than continuing to lease.

Leadership Driving Continued Success

TMC Financing's sustained success in Arizona is driven by its local team's expertise, strong lender partnerships, and a shared commitment to helping small businesses thrive through property ownership.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our Arizona team and the consistency with which they show up for small business owners across the state," said Kurt Chambliss, Chief Business Development Officer at TMC Financing. "By combining their experience with the strength of the SBA 504 program, they're able to deliver financing solutions that help entrepreneurs build stability and achieve sustainable growth."

"Arizona's small business owners are increasingly focused on owning their facilities as a way to gain control and plan for the future," said Geoff McGivern, Senior Vice President of Business Development at TMC Financing. "This award reflects our ability to guide borrowers through the SBA 504 process and help them turn property ownership into a long-term growth strategy."

"We continue to see strong demand across Arizona from entrepreneurs who want to reinvest in their businesses and communities," added Chris Bane, Senior Vice President, Business Development. "SBA 504 financing gives business owners the opportunity to build equity, create jobs, and contribute to the long-term economic strength of the markets they serve. I'm incredibly proud of our team."

A Continued Commitment to Arizona Small Businesses

Being named Arizona SBA 504 Lender of the Year underscores TMC Financing's role as a trusted resource for small business owners seeking to grow through property ownership. This recognition reflects not only production volume, but also the collaborative, relationship-driven approach TMC Financing brings to every transaction—working closely with SBA lending partners to deliver tailored financing solutions for Arizona entrepreneurs.

As Arizona's small business community continues to grow and evolve, TMC Financing remains committed to its mission of empowering entrepreneurs through accessible, long-term commercial real estate financing.

TMC Financing is honored to be recognized by the SBA and is proud to continue serving as a trusted partner to Arizona's small business owners.

Contact TMC Financing today to learn how SBA 504 financing can help take your business to the next level.

SOURCE TMC Financing