TMC Financing Promotes Ron Lien and Kisha Gant to Executive Leadership Roles

These leadership appointments reflect TMC's continued evolution and a deliberate focus on aligning accountability, execution, and operational strength to support long‑term growth. As the nation's leading SBA 504 lender, TMC continues to invest in experienced leaders who support small business growth, foster economic development through job creation, and strengthen the local communities it serves.

In March 2026, TMC Financing reached a historic milestone, authorizing $114 million in SBA 504 loans in a single month—the highest monthly total in the organization's 44‑year history. This record performance reflects the renewed momentum in SBA 504 lending, as approval times have normalized and deal activity increases across the market. Growing confidence in the program has driven stronger engagement from lenders, brokers, and business owners pursuing owner‑user acquisitions, underscoring the importance of strong leadership, coordination, and execution across the lending ecosystem.

"These promotions reflect our commitment to building on what works—investing in leadership that strengthens execution, accountability, and partnership as we continue to grow," said Omar Salah, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMC Financing. "Ron and Kisha are proven leaders whose experience and judgment are critical as we support small business owners, navigate increased demand, and deliver consistent results for our partners and communities."

Ron Lien Promoted to Chief Credit Officer

As Chief Credit Officer, Ron Lien will lead TMC's credit and portfolio strategy, serving as the organization's executive lead on credit policy, risk management, and SBA compliance. Ron brings a careerlong commitment to small business financing, with early experience supporting small businesses at Enterprise and later in small business banking at Bank of America before joining TMC Financing in 2015 as an underwriter.

Since joining TMC, Ron has held roles of increasing responsibility and has played a key role in strengthening underwriting standards, portfolio performance, and TMC's credibility with SBA partners and industry stakeholders. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from UC San Diego and an MBA from California State University, East Bay. His leadership continues to support disciplined growth and long-term economic development as TMC expands its national footprint.

Kisha Gant Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

As Chief Operating Officer, Kisha Gant will oversee TMC's operational execution across intake, processing, closing, funding, and overall operating performance. Kisha brings more than 20 years of experience in the SBA lending industry, including senior leadership roles at multiple Certified Development Companies, most notably CDC Small Business Finance, prior to joining TMC Financing in 2023.

Her background spans SBA 504 loan operations, portfolio management, and enterprise level execution, providing deep insight into the operational rigor required to deliver capital efficiently at scale. Kisha holds a Master of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor's degree in Finance, both from the University of Phoenix. Since joining TMC, she has played a central role in strengthening operational readiness, improving throughput, and advancing modernization efforts to better serve small businesses nationwide.

SOURCE TMC Financing