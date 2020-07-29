TMC Names Broadvoice a 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Broadvoice b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform as a winner of the 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

Broadvoice Named One of TMC's 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year

Broadvoice b-hive brings together powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with cloud call center in one proprietary platform that's connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, and backed by Broadvoice's customer success organization.

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Broadvoice b-hive is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Broadvoice in 2020 and beyond."

In 2020, Broadvoice enhanced the B-hive platform with new productivity features, including integration with Salesforce CRM and Microsoft Teams collaboration hub as well as video calling through B-hive's Communicator desktop softphone

"We're thrilled that Broadvoice b-hive has been recognized by TMC once again as a Communications Solution of the Year," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer at Broadvoice. "Since b-hive's debut in 2018, we've continued to innovate, adding new capabilities like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams integration while continuing to invest in operational excellence, earning customer satisfaction scores in the high 90s."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with cloud call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Media Contacts

Rachel Turkus

Director of Marketing

Broadvoice

408.540.8113

[email protected]

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

TMC

203-852-6800

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice

Related Links

http://www.broadvoice.com

