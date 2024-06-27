TMC Selects Trimble Instinct and Video Intelligence Solutions for Better Connected Safety and Driver Experience

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that TMC, based in Des Moines, Iowa, has selected Trimble's Instinct and Video Intelligence fleet management solutions to improve the overall safety, compliance and operational efficiency of its fleet.

TMC, based in Des Moines, Iowa, has selected Trimble’s Instinct and Video Intelligence fleet management solutions to improve the overall safety, compliance and operational efficiency of its fleet.

Founded in 1972, TMC is a leader in North America's flatbed transportation services and the largest privately-held flatbed carrier in the U.S. After more than 50 years in business, TMC continues its commitment to customer satisfaction and quality performance by adopting the latest in transportation technology to improve both driver experience and back-office visibility.

"TMC is an employee-owned company with a driver-first culture, and we are committed to providing quality service to our customers," said Matt Paige, EVP of risk management at TMC. "Trimble's driver-centric solutions Instinct and Video Intelligence align completely with our company philosophy – and support our key trucking stakeholders both in the cab and the back-office."

Instinct is Trimble's next-generation telematics and fleet management solution, improving productivity and performance through effective driver workflows and an innovative mobile platform that connects drivers with the back-office to streamline operations. Its integrated suite of applications creates unprecedented connection between back-office and cab, enhancing the driver, dispatch and telematics experience while improving operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety , installing video-based onboard safety monitoring systems on all large trucks could potentially prevent an estimated 63,000 crashes, 17,700 injuries and 290 deaths over the course of a year. Trimble Video Intelligence is an award-winning safety solution that reduces risk for drivers and provides fleets with a neutral eyewitness perspective in and around their vehicles. Through a combination of high-definition forward, side and rear-facing cameras, Trimble Video Intelligence helps fleets protect themselves—triggering video by company-controlled settings to facilitate driver coaching opportunities and capture high-resolution video in the event of an accident.

"Trimble and TMC are aligned in a shared vision – to create a safer, more efficient transportation industry by combining best-in-class fleet performance with best-in-class technology," said Paul Cardosi, sector vice president of telematics & fleet management for Trimble. "Instinct and Video Intelligence will help TMC realize this vision, providing an upgraded fleet management experience that seamlessly connects their office personnel and drivers."

To learn more about Trimble's fleet management solutions, including Instinct and Video Intelligence, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/trimble-driver and https://transportation.trimble.com/products/video-intelligence .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble