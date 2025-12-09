TNL Mediagene Announces Successful INSIDE Future Day 2025 and Releases New AI Agent Industry White Paper

The Company successfully hosted INSIDE Future Day 2025 in Taipei on December 9 th





TAIPEI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that it successfully hosted INSIDE Future Day 2025 in Taipei, attracting over 400 registrations, and released its latest AI Agent industry white paper to provide industry stakeholders with a clearer view of developments related to next-generation AI Agents and their potential implications for enterprise operations.

2025 INSIDE Future Day

INSIDE Future Day is a forum event organized by the Company's INSIDE media property and has been the Company's flagship technology event since 2019. The event focuses on emerging trends in technology and innovation, bringing together key figures from the tech industry; including entrepreneurs, investors and senior executives; to share their insights and experiences on future technologies, industry shifts and startup trends. INSIDE Future Day 2025 "Next-Gen AI Agents: Building a New Era of Human-AI Collaboration" examined the ongoing transition from generative AI applications toward more autonomous task support within enterprises and highlighted observations from practitioners and researchers regarding how AI Agent technologies may influence processes, decision flows and emerging enterprise requirements.

This year's forum attracted more than 400 registrations, reflecting broad interest from participants across technology and business sectors. The event featured insights from Andrew Mayne; co-founder of Interdimensional, current host of the official OpenAI Podcast, OpenAI's first prompt engineer and a contributor to the development of ChatGPT-4o; and Lee-Feng Chien; prior Managing Director of Google Taiwan, Google's largest R&D hub in Asia-Pacific during his tenure, current board member of AI-driven AdTech and MarTech firm Appier and an independent director at multiple leading enterprises. brought together experts and decision-makers from global technology giants, Taiwan's leading telecom operators, semiconductor companies and startups. Covering the entire AI ecosystem from foundational technologies and cloud platforms to enterprise applications. The scheduled event speakers discussions provided additional context on the evolving capabilities of AI systems and considerations that enterprises may examine when assessing potential applications.

During the forum, the Company's technology media brand INSIDE released a new industry white paper titled "AI Agent Era: Enterprise Adoption in Taiwan and Future Challenges." The publication is based on interviews with more than 20 AI Agent solution providers as well as survey responses from more than 150 participants, over half of whom were in mid-level to senior management roles. The research identifies a range of operational challenges and considerations that organizations may evaluate as they explore the adoption of AI Agent technologies. Findings from the white paper combined with forum discussions suggest an increasing focus on autonomous task support, multimodal understanding and the establishment of more structured frameworks for AI evaluation. These observations reflect a broader industry interest in understanding how AI Agent technologies may relate to existing workflows and organizational planning.

"This year's INSIDE Future Day forum was a very strong success, bringing together an impressive group of innovators and builders including some of the most accomplished and respected names in technology and AI. As Enterprises continue to seek clearer frameworks to help them evaluate the role AI Agents may play within their operations, INSIDE Future Day provides an opportunity to consolidate insights from different parts of the ecosystem and share perspectives that organizations may find helpful as they assess potential next steps," Chris Chung, Editor in Chief of INSIDE said.

"AI Agent technologies continue to evolve and many organizations are working to understand what this may mean for their long-term planning. Our annual forum event INSIDE Future Day addresses some of the most timely and pressing topics in technology, and this year was especially relevant in its emphasis on AI Agents and the challenges and opportunities they present enterprises. Through our Company's media and research platforms, we aim to offer timely information that helps decision makers consider various factors as they navigate this period of change," Joey Chung, Co-Founder and CEO stated.

The Company will continue developing research and knowledge resources to support industry stakeholders as they monitor advancements in AI technologies and related applications.

About INSIDE

INSIDE, a leading tech media brand within the TNL Mediagene group, focuses on internet and software startups, technology industry trends, and deeply explores the topics of digital life and future technology while satisfying the desires and furthering the knowledge of digital technology readers.

https://www.inside.com.tw/

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

