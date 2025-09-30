TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) Announces Appointment of Web3 Investor and Technologist Koki Uchiyama to Digital Asset Advisory Group

- T he Company has appointed Koki Uchiyama, a tech entrepreneur, founder and prominent figure in the crypto, blockchain and Web3 technology community, to its DAT Advisory Group

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced the appointment of Web3 investor and technologist Koki Uchiyama to its digital asset treasury advisory group ("DAT Advisory Group") in connection with its recently announced digital asset treasury strategy ("DAT Strategy").

Koki is a tech entrepreneur, founder and prominent figure in the crypto, blockchain and Web3 technology community in Japan and internationally. Koki is the founding partner of Nonagon, a San Francisco-based VC backing early-stage teams building in crypto, blockchain and Web3. Prior to Nonagon, Koki founded and served as CEO of Hottolink, which is one of the leading social media analytics services in Japan.

Koki has been influential in the use of blockchain technology for social impact, exemplified by his Famiee Project, which issues blockchain-based partnership certificates to LGBTQ+ couples and diverse family structures in Japan with the goal of recognizing and validating committed family relationships that traditional systems may overlook. Koki is also one of founders of The University of Tokyo's Blockchain Innovation Lab, among several other notable projects. Koki's esteemed career includes involvement with the development of technology in the early days of the internet in Japan, including assisting the development of one of Japan's earliest search engines while in graduate school. Koki is a strong evangelist for the power of blockchain technology, emphasizing that blockchain holds the potential for decentralizing social systems.

"Koki is an extremely accomplished and influential individual both in Japan and internationally and has an extensive track record as an evangelist and thought leader for emerging technologies. Koki brings a wealth of digital asset, Web3 and technology experience to our DAT Advisory Group that we believe will be invaluable in guiding our Company on the thoughtful and responsible implementation of our DAT Strategy in line with industry best practices. We are very excited and honored to have him join us," Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung commented.

"We believe Koki brings an exceptional skillset and professional background that, together with our other esteemed DAT Advisory Group appointments, will provide our Company with the right competence and insights to guide our DAT Strategy. Koki has been a technology pioneer, visionary and successful builder through several key secular technological shifts and we are thrilled to welcome him to our DAT Advisory Group" Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada added.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, ecommerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

