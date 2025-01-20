TNL Mediagene's Taiwan-Japan Media Jointly Release "2025 Pan-Asian RMN Trends White Paper" for the First Time

The "2025 Pan-Asian RMN Trends White Paper," jointly published by TNL Mediagene group's Taiwan-Japan media outlets. Post this

"This white paper combines INSIDE, Digiday Japan, and Ad2's in-depth market research and actual case study data. We've found that RMN should not be viewed merely as advertising space or precision marketing optimization – it has become a complete business model innovation trend," stated INSIDE Editor-in-Chief Chris Chung.

Cross-national Media Collaboration Creates Exclusive Industry Insights

The "2025 Pan-Asian RMN Trends White Paper" highlights the powerful combination of three brands:

INSIDE provides deep research into Taiwan's industry trends, offering local insights and analysis of five closed-loop effects.

Digiday Japan focuses on Japan's RMN market DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home advertising) cases and overall Japanese RMN market overview.

Ad2, as a pioneer in the digital advertising industry, provides actual application cases of RMN for high-value users, demonstrating concrete results.

Looking ahead, eMarketer predicts global retail media advertising spending will reach $140 billion in 2024, while DMA estimates Taiwan's retail media advertising market size will grow to NT$70 billion in 2023. The continued growth of RMN and its increasingly crucial role in marketing seems certain. The "2025 Pan-Asian RMN Trends White Paper" will serve as the most powerful RMN decision-making guide for brands, retailers, and advertising agencies looking to advance in RMN.

The "2025 Pan-Asian RMN Trends White Paper" is now available in Chinese and Japanese versions. Welcome to download and participate in this new revolution in global digital advertising technology:

