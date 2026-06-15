TNT Fireworks® Honors America's 250 Anniversary, Expands Safety Campaign: Stay Legal. Be Safe. Act Responsibly

FLORENCE, Ala., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT Fireworks, the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks, is helping Americans prepare for a safe, patriotic, and unforgettable 250th Independence Day celebration with its "Stay Legal, Be Safe and Act Responsibly" campaign.

TNT is also encouraging Americans to plan ahead for safe, awe-inspiring celebrations.

"Independence Day celebrations are a national tradition, and this year marks a historic occasion," said Carson Anderson, president of TNT Fireworks. "Whether it's a group gathering of families and friends or a patriotic block party, we are commemorating our nation's independence and creating lasting memories."

TNT's safety campaign includes three simple steps to help consumers plan their celebration: Stay Legal, Be Safe, and Act Responsibly.

Stay Legal: TNT urges consumers to understand local fireworks laws, which vary by jurisdiction and may change based on conditions.

Consumers should know what types of fireworks are permitted, when and where they can be used, and purchase only from a licensed retailer.

Legal fireworks are tested and designed for safe use and help protect families and communities nationwide.

Be Safe: Choosing the right location and maintaining proper distance are critical. When selecting your fireworks site, choose a location that is:

Flat and stable, such as concrete, dirt, or pavement

Clear of dry grass, brush, and debris

Set back from homes, vehicles, and structures

Free from overhead obstructions

Once a site is selected, preparation is key:

Designate one launch area and keep all lighting there

Remove flammable materials

Place fireworks on a stable, level surface; secure larger items with sandbags or blocks

Keep spectators at a safe distance

Have water ready (hose or bucket)

Ensure the handler remains sober

Secure pets and avoid use near natural habitats

Avoid lighting fireworks in windy conditions

Use a safety punk rather than a match or other type of lighter

Never relight a malfunctioning firework. Instead, set it aside and return it to the retailer for replacement.

Never allow children to handle fireworks. A great way to engage family members is by creating the celebration together. Visit TNTFireworks.com show builder to help customize your show.

Act Responsibly: Proper disposal is essential.

Have a bucket of water or hose ready before lighting any fireworks.

Place all used fireworks in water immediately

Allow time for full saturation

Soak fireworks for several hours or overnight when possible

Confirm each item is cool and damp to the touch before handling

Place fully soaked items in a metal container or a designated disposal container away from structures

Keep disposal containers outdoors, away from structures, until pickup

Avoid discarding fireworks in dry grass or open areas.

For more safety tips, visit TNTFireworks.com

As part of this campaign, TNT is reinforcing safety messaging at the point of sale, across social media, and through media outreach.

TNT Fireworks: More than a Century of Celebration and Giving Back

TNT partners with nonprofit organizations, community groups and individuals who operate local retail tents and stands across the nation to raise funds for causes that matter in their communities. Proceeds support a broad range of initiatives, including schools, churches, civic organizations, mission trips, college expenses, youth activities, and other local programs. Now in its 106th year, TNT remains committed to safety, quality, and community impact. Click here to learn more about TNT's nonprofit partnerships.

About TNT® Fireworks

TNT® Fireworks is the top-selling fireworks brand and the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks in the United States, with operations across 49 states as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and Puerto Rico. Products are sold through more than 40,000 retail locations, including seasonal nonprofit fundraising stands. TNT continues to lead the industry in safety, quality and customer trust. The company is also a leader in sustainability efforts, including waste reduction, sustainable sourcing and water conservation.

Media Contacts:

Southwest | Northwest

James Fuller

(240) 393-1369

[email protected]

California

Dennis Revell

(916) 952-5351

[email protected]

Other Regions

Sherri Simmons

(404) 216-4193

[email protected]

SOURCE TNT Fireworks