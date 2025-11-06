Toastique Announces November Grand Opening of Newest Location in Ladera Ranch

The Gourmet Café Will Celebrate the Orange County Store with Giveaways and Week-Long Offers

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion throughout Southern California with the launch of its newest location in Ladera Ranch. The grand opening will take place on Saturday, Nov. 22 from 8am-5pm at the store, 27642 Antonio Pkwy #H3. The first 100 guests through the doors will be rewarded with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars that they can use during future visits ($10 initial minimum purchase required).

Toastique Ladera Ranch will be housed inside Mercantile East, a bustling shopping and dining destination, where guests will be able to enjoy a fresh, modern dining experience. With a health-centric menu, Toastique features items like handcrafted smoothie and acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, coffee, espresso, and more. Not to be missed are the brand's line of signature toasts available in sweet and savory flavors like Avocado Smash and PB Crunch. All dishes are made in-house, using high-end, responsibly sourced ingredients that pack both nutrition and taste. The new store will be managed by local residents Moe Omar and Hamza Abdallah who look forward to creating an atmosphere that welcomes all for breakfast, brunch, lunch or just a quick snack.

"We are excited to bring Toastique into the local community and know our customers will resonate with the large variety of wholesome and delicious menu items," said Omar. "This region is known for its wellness first mindset, and we look forward to continuing that with the opening of Toastique, a spot where they can feel good about what they're eating."

In addition to grand opening day, customers at Toastique Ladera Ranch can take advantage of special offers including:

Sunday 11/23 Free drip coffee with any purchase $10+

Monday 11/24 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)

Tuesday 11/25 - Free Coffee/Espresso drink with any purchase

Wednesday 11/26 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)

Toastique Ladera Ranch will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/ladera-ranch . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique .

About Toastique

Toastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique .

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Toastique