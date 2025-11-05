Toastique Continues Northern Virginia Expansion with November Grand Opening in Vienna

The Washington D.C.-Founded Gourmet Toast, Juice and Coffee Bar Concept Will Open on Nov. 15

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion throughout the DMV region with the upcoming launch of its newest location in Vienna, Virginia. Opening to the public at 8am on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 208 Dominion Road NE, the store will welcome the community by rewarding the first 100 guests in line with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars that they can use during future visits ($10 initial minimum purchase required).

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., announces the upcoming opening of its newest location in Vienna, Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Operated by local residents and husband-and-wife Shoaib Ahmed and Samreen Khadeer, Toastique Vienna will serve the restaurant's signature, health-focused menu made from premium all-natural ingredients. Among the options include a selection of superfood bowls and smoothies, cold-pressed juices, collagen lattes, and more, all made-in house. Not to be missed are Toastique's namesake line of innovative toasts like Avocado Smash, Smoked Salmon and PB Crunch.

After visiting a Toastique location in Washington D.C., Ahmed and Khadeer were not only drawn instantly to the brand's nutritious and delicious menu but its ability to blend wellness and creativity with a mission to bring people together. They sought to bring the concept back to Vienna, now hoping to make their dream a reality of creating a place where people can start their mornings inspired, recharge midday,and connect over something fresh and nourishing. The pair hopes their store will become a local favorite and a happy ritual for their guests.

"From our first taste of Toastique, we were completely hooked. It's more than just a café; it's a lifestyle that celebrates health, positivity and community," said Khadeer. "Whether it's a spot for a morning smoothie, a post-workout bite or catching up with friends, we hope our store feels like home. Vienna has such an incredible sense of togetherness, and we can't wait to celebrate that through food, health and connection."

With community at the forefront, Toastique Vienna aims to collaborate with local like-minded businesses including fitness studios and wellness clubs for pop-up experiences. Ahmed and Khadeer also look forward to hosting special events including weekend tastings and give-back days. They look forward to continuing to grow the brand as a whole and creating a sense of belonging through a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to grand opening day, customers at Toastique Vienna can take advantage of special offers including:

Sunday 11/16 Free drip coffee with any purchase $10+

Monday 11/17 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)

Tuesday 11/18 - Free Coffee/Espresso drink with any purchase

Wednesday 11/19 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)

Toastique Vienna will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/vienna . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique .

About Toastique

Toastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique .

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Toastique